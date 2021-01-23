JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

