JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $86,673,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.