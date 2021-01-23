JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 289.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12,033.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares during the period.

BBEU stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 1,406,649 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

