Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

