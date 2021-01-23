John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.38

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.98. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 136,742 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
