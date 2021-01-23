Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

