Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 10,982 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,037. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

