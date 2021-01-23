Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,285,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

