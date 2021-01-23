Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.58. 742,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,131. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $248.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

