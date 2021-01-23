Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 3,019 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,882. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.