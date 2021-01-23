Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 102 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 56.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.12. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

