Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $59.66. 977,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,504. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

