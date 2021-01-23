Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.36 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

