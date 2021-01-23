Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $943,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,449 shares of company stock valued at $30,939,043 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.12. 407,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.94, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

