Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $55.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $55,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.87. 521,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,880. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

