Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.55. 45,033,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,731,359. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

