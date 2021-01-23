Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,124,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

