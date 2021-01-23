Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,818,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,927. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $267.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.17 and a 200 day moving average of $227.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.