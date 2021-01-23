Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 705 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

TSLA stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $846.64. 17,990,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

