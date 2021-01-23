Joel E. Cutler Sells 515,572 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $153.49 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

