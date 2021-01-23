JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at KeyCorp

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

FROG opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $57.14 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

