Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s (JRONY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

