Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

ACRS opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

