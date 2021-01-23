Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $44.77 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

