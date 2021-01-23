Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

