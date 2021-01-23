Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $171.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

