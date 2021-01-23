Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.48 target price on the stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.40.

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.18 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

