Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.59 ($80.70).

BAS stock opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.51. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.68.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

