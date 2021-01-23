JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.com alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.15.

NASDAQ JD opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $96.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.