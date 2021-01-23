Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $636.22 Million

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post sales of $636.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $643.36 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $581.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at $48,064,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.65. The stock had a trading volume of 378,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,964. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $171.69.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

