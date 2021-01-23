J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Up 5.2%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 164,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 87,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The company had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

