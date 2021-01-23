ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

