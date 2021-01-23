iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $127.77. 1,648,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $126.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

