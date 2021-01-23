iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 294.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $77.89. 180,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

