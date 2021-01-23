iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

IWO opened at $316.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

