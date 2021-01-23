iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.00. 22,350,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,703,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

