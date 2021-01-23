iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $164.69 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $166.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

