iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.32

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 1304940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

