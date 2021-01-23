iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.07. 17,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.95. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $153.04.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

