iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.30 and last traded at $108.73. 43,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 41,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,452.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

