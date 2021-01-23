iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

