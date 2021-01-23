iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

IVV stock opened at $384.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

