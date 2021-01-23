iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 271,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,214. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61.

