iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,624 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. 4,706,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,027. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.99 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

