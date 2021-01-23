iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.62

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 15995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.18.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $409,665.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,016.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

