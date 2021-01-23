iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) Shares Down 0.3%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.