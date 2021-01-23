IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $257.44 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $257.44 million and $163.29 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

