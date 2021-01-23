Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading Up 10%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

About Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

