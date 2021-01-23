Invitae Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Invitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($2.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.62). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Invitae stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. Invitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.