Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

